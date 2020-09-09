Franklin D. Buell, 83 of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Franklin D. Buell, 83 of 8330 NYS Rt. 812, Lowville, passed in the presence of his loving family on Thursday (tomorrow), September 10th, 2020, fro 4-7 p.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Born January 20, 1937, the youngest son of Claude and Clara (Ripley) Buell, he was a 1955 graduate of Lowville Academy.
He married Carolyn E. Bush on May 5, 1956 at St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan with the Rev. Louis Hamm, officiating. Mrs. Buell died on January 23, 2014.
During his younger years, Frank worked on local farms, for the laundry mat behind the former Windsor Hotel in Lowville as a teen, and at Hoch Bros. in Lowville. From 1956 until 1969 he owned and operated the Atlantic Gas Station in Lowville, and from 1969 until 1986, along with his wife, owned and operated Crystal View Hotel in New Bremen. He later co-owned and ran Northland Coffee with partner, Blair Sandri, and also worked for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department as a Process Server until his retirement in the late 1990′s.
Frank held honorary memberships in the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department and New Bremen Volunteer Fire Department from which he was bestowed with the prestigious New York State Fireman of the Year honors in 1979. He was also a member of the New Bremen Fish and Game Club and the Lowville Elk’s Lodge #1605, as well as being an honorary member of the Taggert Hunting Club.
Throughout his life, Frank enjoyed card playing, watching NASCAR and football, and special times spent with his family.
Surviving are his five children, Christina (Larry) Hoch, of Belfort, Richard (Marcie) Buell, David (Cindy) Buell, and Jeffrey (Brenda) Buell, all of New Bremen, and Teresa Buckingham, of Croghan; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; a brother and sister who are twins, Leland Buell and Laura McLaughlin; several brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his loving wife, Carolyn, of 57 years, he was predeceased by his infant sone, Ronald James, a twin of Richard, a granddaughter, Erin Buckingham, daughter–in-law, Vicky (Berrus) Buell; three brothers, Brice, Blair and Robert Buell; three sisters, Alleen, and Lynda Lou Buell, and Marion Doolittle, and a special sister-in-law, Marie Buell
Frank’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, with the Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, retired Methodist Minister, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 17th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid restrictions will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the New Bremen Volunteer Fire Department or Lewis County Search and Rescue.
Online obit and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com
