Franklin D. Buell, 83 of Lowville

During his younger years, Frank worked on local farms, for the laundry mat behind the former Windsor Hotel in Lowville as a teen, and at Hoch Bros. in Lowville. From 1956 until 1969 he owned and operated the Atlantic Gas Station in Lowville, and from 1969 until 1986, along with his wife, owned and operated Crystal View Hotel in New Bremen. He later co-owned and ran Northland Coffee with partner, Blair Sandri, and also worked for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department as a Process Server until his retirement in the late 1990′s.