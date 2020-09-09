Free movie night offered at Black River Drive-in

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A free movie night will be offered this Friday, September 11 at the Black River Drive-in. It’s being hosted by the Alliance for Better Communities.
Project Director Anita Seefried-Brown appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event, which is designed to observe International Overdose Awareness Day. Watch her interview above.
The event will feature 3 movies: Footloose; Grease, and Dirty Dancing.
It’s open to the public, with the box office opening at 6:30 p.m. Admission costs will be covered by the Alliance.
Concession purchases will be up to individuals.
