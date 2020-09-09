High risk fall sports postponed statewide

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state association that oversees high school sports has decided to postpone high-risk fall sports until 2021.
Fall sports considered “high-risk” are football, volleyball, and competitive cheerleading.
The announcement was made by New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas Wednesday night.
“We’ve spent two days speaking with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge for our member schools,” Zayas said.
According to a press release from NYSPHSAA, the postponed sports will make an appearance in the spring, a season dubbed, “Fall Sports Season II,” with official team practice allowed to begin on March 1, 2021.
To make way for Fall Sports Season II, the start date for the spring sports season has been pushed back from March 15, 2021 to April 19th.
Low and moderate-risk high school sports practices are still scheduled to begin on September 21st for schools and athletic sections that are willing to host them.
