A hot & humid summer-like day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You might see some patchy fog on your morning commute, but that should burn off quickly.
It will feel like a hot and humid summer day. It will be mostly sunny and highs will be close to 80.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slim chance of rain and highs around 70.
Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
It will be partly sunny and 73 on Saturday.
Sunday will be 73 and rain is likely.
We’ll have sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s both days.
