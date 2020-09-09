Laurence R. Proven, 87, of Lafargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Laurence R. Proven, 87, of State Rt. 180, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Born April 11, 1933 in the town of Brownville, he was the son of Roy and Mabel Rose Proven and attended a country school in Theresa.
He married Rosalyn Furgison on October 13, 1951 at the Theresa United Methodist Church. She passed away February, 14, 2014.
Mr. Proven worked on the family farm for two years following school and then owned his own farm for fifty years, retiring in 1990.
He was a member of the Northern New York Agricultural Historical Society in Stone Mills and the Blue Grass Preservation society.
Mr. Proven enjoyed restoring antique tractors and spending time with his family.
Survivors include three sons, Danny and Douglas, both of LaFargeville and Kenneth of Watertown; three daughters and a son-in-law, Kathy Proven, Laura Simpson, Watertown, Rosemary and Brian Forbes of LaFargeville; a son-in-law, Larry Ingalls, LaFargeville; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Leon “Myrrel” Proven, Redwood and Robert and Gail Proven, Theresa; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Eileen Mitchell, Syracuse, Gladys Moss and Ruth and Emmett Kelsey, all of Redwood, Shirley and Don Schell, Pamelia; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
His parents, his wife, Rosalyn, a daughter, Christine Ingalls, a son in infancy, Steven Proven, two brothers, Glen and Walt Proven, three sisters, Betty Louise Proven (in infancy), Pauline Worden and Marjorie Salisbury passed away before him.
Calling hours will be 12-2 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Graveside services will be 3 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 in Stone Mills Cemetery, Stone Mills, NY, with Rev. Earl LaLone, officiating.
Donations may be made to the LaFargeville Fire Department, 20411 Sunrise Avenue, LaFargeville, NY 13656 or to TIERS, PO Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624.
