Massena COVID-19 testing site open until 2 p.m.

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state Department of Health and St. Lawrence County Public Health have teamed up for a COVID-19 testing site in Massena today (Wednesday).
They are testing walk-ins at the Massena Community Center until 2 p.m.
It’s to control a COVID-19 outbreak in Massena. Twenty-two people there tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Contact tracing reached more than 150 people who might be at risk, but there could be more.
People who feel they might have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 are urged to get tested.
“You can come down and our testing site is open from 11 to 2,” said Jolene Munger, who’s the county’s deputy health director. “If you’re not comfortable coming here, you can always call one of the hospital testing sites, St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn -- both have testing sites operating on a daily basis.”
Anyone with symptoms should get tested at one of those facilities, Munger said, and not at the community center.
