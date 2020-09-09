5 new coronavirus cases reported in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties Wednesday.
Four of the cases are in St. Lawrence County.
That brings the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 300.
Officials said 18 cases are active and 2 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 278 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 48,459 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County announced 1 new case on Wednesday.
No one is hospitalized; 7 people are in mandatory isolation and 31 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 245 positive cases and performed 17,857 tests.
The county says 237 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Wednesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65.
