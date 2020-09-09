Ogdensburg man allegedly held woman at knifepoint, injected her with drugs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of holding a woman at knifepoint for several hours and injecting her with drugs without her consent.
City police arrested 21 year old Jerry Yerden of 21 Laboda Lane.
Yerden allegedly held a woman at knifepoint for several hours last Saturday.
As police investigated that incident, officials said they learned Yerden injected the woman with a narcotic, believed to be an opiate, without her consent. That allegedly happened in August.
Yerden was charged with the following:
- second-degree kidnapping
- 3 counts of first-degree criminal contempt
- criminal injection of a narcotic drug
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- second-degree menacing
Yerden was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and ordered held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by the county sheriff’s office.
