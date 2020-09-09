People pin their hopes for normalcy at Lewis Lanes

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - People started rolling toward a sense of normalcy in Lewis County Tuesday.
Lewis Lanes opened for its first league play since shutting down in March.
Tuesday’s 60-man league was spread across 12 lanes with tables spread further apart than usual to practice social distancing.
Bowlers are expected to sign in, wear masks unless drinking or eating, and practice lane courtesy to minimize contact.
Those who work at the bowling alley say they are just happy to be back.
“We’re very happy to have them tonight, and we are very happy to get it going again,” Wendy Mahoney said. "Hope and pray to have a really healthy season
League nights continue throughout the week.
Lewis Lanes will allow open bowling starting Saturday with a reservation.
Birthday parties can be scheduled, too.
Call 315 376 3611 to book a time.
