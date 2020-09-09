Police seek public’s help after masked intruders break into Ogdensburg homes

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - They wore masks and black clothing and broke into 2 Ogdensburg homes in broad daylight. Now city police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 burglars.
According to police, the intruders broke into an apartment on King Street Saturday afternoon.
Police said the duo was startled to find people at home and fled on foot. Nothing was stolen at that location.
A couple of hours later, burglars matching the same description were seen running from an apartment on Spring Street. Police said electronics were taken from that home.
Officials said they’re unsure if the intruders are male or female, but believed both are white. They both wore masks and black clothing.
If you saw anything suspicious on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the areas of King Street and St. Lawrence Avenue or Spring Street and New York Avenue, you’re asked to call the Ogdensburg Police Department at 315-393-1551.
Police are also investigating a rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the city. There have been 2 to 3 of these thefts every day for the past week.
Police urge people to remove valuables and lock their vehicles.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.