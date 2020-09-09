CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard C. Gray, 89, of Canton died peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, he was in the company of his wife, Flossie and family.
Richard was born in Canton on November 6, 1930, a son of the late Roy and Keitha (Burt) Gray. Richard graduated from Canton High School and went on to Watertown Business School and later graduated from Canton ATI. On June 21, 1967 he was united in marriage to Flossie Whitmarsh.
Richard served his country honorably in the US ARMY during the Korean War. He along with his family and Flossie, ran Gray Lanes in Canton until retiring in 2006. He enjoyed spending his free time at their camp at Higley, having a camp fire or being on the boat.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 year, Flossie and a sister, Lois (Earl) Wight.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brothers Burt and Vernon Gray.
There will be no services held at this time. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Richard C. Gray are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.