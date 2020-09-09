Robert Elliott Hentschel, 86, of Ogdensburg

Born and raised in Ogdensburg, NY, Dr. Hentschel graduated as valedictorian of his high school class at Ogdensburg Free Academy. He then went on to complete his undergraduate degree at the University of Rochester. After earning his medical degree in 1959 from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Bob completed his surgical internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It was during his time at St. Vincent’s Medical Center that he met his wife of 60 years, Lanne Kraynick, an emergency room nurse. Upon completion of residency, he then served as Captain in the United States Air Force and Chief of the Department of Surgery at Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah, GA. He then returned to St. Vincent’s, where he was an assisting attending surgeon. In 1969, Dr. Hentschel moved his family back to his hometown of Ogdensburg, NY. There he opened his own surgical practice, where he practiced for nearly 50 years. In addition, he was the chief of surgical services and the Chief of Medical Staff at Claxton Hepburn Hospital. Throughout his time in practice he was involved in several local and state medical organizations such as the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad.