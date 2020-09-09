Steven Lee Van De Pol, 54, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven Lee Van De Pol, 54, of Passenger Pond Road, formerly of Hudson, FL passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
There will be no services. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexis Van De Pol of Red Bank, NJ; his mother, Christiane Lorcy. He is also survived by two sisters, Cheryl and Melissa; and a step-sister, Julia Lunger, and a nephew Daniel Verde.
Steven was born on October 18, 1965 in South Dakota, a son of the late Edward Van De Pol and Christiane Lucie Lorcy Van De Pol. He graduated from high school in Florida and spent many years as an independent contractor. Most recently, he worked as a handy man. Steve loved animals and creating things with his hands. He was very intelligent and had a knack for words. He was a very eloquent man with a great sense of humor.
