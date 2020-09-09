Steven Lee Van De Pol, 54, of Lowville

Steven was born on October 18, 1965 in South Dakota, a son of the late Edward Van De Pol and Christiane Lucie Lorcy Van De Pol. He graduated from high school in Florida and spent many years as an independent contractor. Most recently, he worked as a handy man. Steve loved animals and creating things with his hands. He was very intelligent and had a knack for words. He was a very eloquent man with a great sense of humor.