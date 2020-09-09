Watertown pastor heads to Tanzania to preach

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown pastor is on his way to spread the word of the Lord in Tanzania.
Senior Pastor Jeffrey Smith from First Baptist Church is headed on a mission trip. Smith says he frequently goes to Tanzania, Haiti and Israel.
Pastor Smith conducts baptisms and other acts of faith to spread the word of Jesus Christ.
When he arrives in Tanzania, he ministers with the Masai tribe in the northern part of the country, where he eats, sleeps and does everyday activities with village members.
“They are living like they have for hundreds and hundreds of years. No electricity, no plumbing, none of that. I’ve been doing it for quite a while and so I’m looking so forward to going over there and just loving on them and, you know, just spreading the gospel,” he said.
Pastor Smith will spend about a month in Tanzania spreading the gospel.
