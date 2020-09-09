Watertown seniors stick to first-day parade tradition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A pandemic didn’t stop a back-to-school tradition at Watertown High School.
Led by a police escort, members of the Class of 2021 met up at city hall Wednesday morning and made their way up Washington Street to the school campus.
Seniors celebrated the first day of school from their cars and trucks as parents and teachers took photos and cheered them on from the sidelines.
With many parades cancelling this year, students say this tradition was important to keep.
“It’s the first day and you’re finally seniors,” Grace Phelps said. “You’ve made it this far and you get to decorate your cars and hang out with your friends and it’s just one thing that we get to keep because of everything we’re losing.”
What was different about this year’s parade? Students took pictures in the school parking lot, then headed home for virtual learning.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.