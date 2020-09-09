Watertown students begin school year with virtual classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Remember when Wednesdays were known at school as pizza day or taco day? Well, in today’s COVID times, every Wednesday at Watertown schools is virtual learning day.
It started the first day of school for Watertown. We were at a family’s home to see how it was going.
Students were busy on their computers learning how to log in to classes and do their work online.
Meanwhile, teachers were introducing themselves to students and getting them ready for the hybrid school year.
“It’s going great. It’s a little overwhelming, but I am getting through it,” said Brady Guldenpfennig, 9th grader at Watertown High School.
“It’s a very exciting day and it’s very nice to have our students back. We look forward to the day we can have them back in person all day every day. I think it’s a small start; it’s the right direction of where we are headed,” said
Patti LaBarr, superintendent, Watertown City School District.
On Thursday, students with the last names A through H will have their first day of in-person classes.
Students with last names beginning with I through Z will have be in the classroom on Friday.
Some students also have opted for a virtual learning year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.