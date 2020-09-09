Woman accused in 2 Cranberry Lake burglaries

CRANBERRY LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Cranberry Lake woman is accused of breaking into a home and a diner and stealing several items.
State police say 36-year-old Danielle LaFrance allegedly broke into a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Cranberry Lake on July 26 and the Stone Manor Diner on State Route 3, also in Cranberry Lake, on August 26.
Troopers say LaFrance allegedly stole tools, camping gear, and household items from the home and food from the diner.
She was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary.
Police say when she was arrested, LaFrance had drug paraphernalia and two drugs called methylphenidate and buprenorphine hydrochloride in her possession, so she was also charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of controlled substance in non-original container.
LaFrance was arraigned by Morristown town court and released on her own recognizance.
She is scheduled to appear in Clifton and Gouverneur town courts at later dates.
