Area football team reacts to postponement of fall sports

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now that some high school fall sports have been postponed until 2021, we caught up with one area football team to get its reaction to the decision.
This time last year, the Carthage Comets football team was beginning its run to the state Class A championship game at the Carrier Dome.
This year, another run has been derailed by COVID-19 and the state’s decision to move football along with volleyball and cheerleading, considered high risk sports, to a fall 2 sports season, which begins on March 1.
It wasn’t the news the Comets players wanted to hear.
“Iit’s definitely disappointing, you know, get hyped up all summer for it and then just to have it kinda taken away from us sucks,” said Harrison Scoot, Carthage senior football player.
“It was pretty tough to hear that because we’ve been working so hard in the off season but when March comes we’ll be ready,” said Carter Kempney, Carthage junior football player.
For head coach Jason Coffman and some of his football players, the move presents another set of problems. Coffman is also the boys varsity lacrosse coach and now the football season will overlap with the spring season and lacrosse for 2 weeks, making his job difficult.
“The kids that play lacrosse and myself coaching, we would have to from a football practice to a lacrosse practice, you know, for a certain amount of time to make sure that we were ready to go for both,” he said.
“It’s gonna be a tough couple weeks I guess you could say; gonna be tired, but we’ll get through it,” said Josh Demko, who plays both varsity lacrosse and football.
Section 3 will be making some kind of announcement Friday about the rest of the fall sports. We don’t know what will be said, but we’ll have the latest when it happens
Whatever decision Section 3 makes does not affect the other sections around the state, including Section 10, which includes teams from St. Lawrence County.
It’s important to note that New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said Wednesday night that the rest of the fall moderate and low risk sports are still on track to begin September 21.
