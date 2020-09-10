Carthage Savings & Loan receives community spirit award

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carthage Savings & Loan was presented with the 2020 United Way’s Macsherry Family Community Spirit Award Thursday.
President and CEO Thomas Piche accepted the award alongside employees at the bank headquarters in Carthage.
The award is given by the United Way of Northern New York annually. The organization chooses businesses and individuals from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who show dedication to the communities they serve.
Just one of the many things that bank has done: in April, it donated $10,000 to several local food banks.
“This award is all about the staff and our management and our board. It’s enhancing our community and that’s what it’s all about. This literally is half of our 1-sentence mission statement and this really validates what we’re trying to do every day,” said Piche.
Carthage Savings & Loan has locations in Carthage, Croghan, Watertown and Clayton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.