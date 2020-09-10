2 charged with drug possession following apartment search

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people face charges following a search of a Lowville apartment earlier this week.
The Lowville Police Department, Lewis County Drug Task Force, and the Lewis County Probation Department allegedly found drugs in a parolee’s room while they were helping New York State Parole perform a home check at the Trinity Avenue apartment he lived in on Tuesday.
Police say they got permission to also search the rest of the apartment. In all, police say the found crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and drug residue.
Fifty-six-year-old Charles Taylor was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, and violating parole.
He is being held in Lewis County jail awaiting a parole hearing.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jennifer Taylor was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
She was ticketed to appear in Lowville village court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.