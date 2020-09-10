DEC sees large spike in hunting & trapping licenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State officials are crediting the pandemic with record sales of hunting and trapping licenses.
“With New Yorkers looking for more ways to enjoy the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “we are seeing tremendous interest in outdoor recreation and in the sports of fishing, hunting, and trapping, including record sales of big game hunting and trapping licenses.”
The DEC says sales for big-game hunting and trapping licenses and deer management permits were nearly triple prior years' sales on opening day, more than double on the second day, and nearly double the first two weeks.
Over the first two weeks, license sales reached more than $6.2 million compared to approximately $3.5 million for the first two weeks in 2019. The first day recorded $922,444 in sales compared to $347,103 in 2019.
The DEC also said that earlier this year, participation in its new online hunter safety classes was nearly double the attendance of 2019′s in-person courses.
In-person classes have resumed -- with proper safety precautions -- and online courses continue
