Down-bound vessel aground near Eisenhower Lock

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cargo vessel en route to Montreal apparently ran aground near Massena Thursday morning.
Veteran ship watcher Michael Folsom tweeted that the bulk carrier Federal EMS had engine trouble in the narrow channel on the approach to Eisenhower Lock from the west.
Folsom said the vessel hit bottom after it drifted out of the channel.
He said as of about 10:45 a.m. that two upbound vessels were moored at Eisenhower and Snell locks while a third was anchored at Saint-Zotique, Quebec.
Three down-bound vessels are expected to anchor west of Eisenhower later in the day.
The Federal EMS was built in 2002 and sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands.
