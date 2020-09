MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - With great sadness, the family of Duane L. “Joby” Richards, Sr., announces his passing on Wednesday September 9, 2020, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena, NY. A full obituary will be provided at a later time when services are announced.