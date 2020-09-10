Final selections made for downtown Potsdam revitalization

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - With a unanimous vote, the list of projects for the Potsdam Downtown Revitalization Initiative is finalized and ready to be sent to the state.
“It feels like we came to a really good conclusion tonight with the vote on the final slate of Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects,” said Fred Hanss, who’s the village’s director of planning and development.
The 14 projects on the list cost $12.2 million. The state will award $9.7 million of funding to projects on that list it deems viable.
On Wednesday night, one project was removed from the original list: the St. Lawrence Whitewater Park.
Hanss says the cut was made in an effort to shave off the amount of money requested.
“So, it won’t receive any DRI funding, but it does get called out as a significant downtown project,” he said
The Whitewater Park project is now on a list of projects that will be added to Potsdam’s Strategic Investment Plan. Those won’t get money now but can get money from state or federal grants in the future.
“To us it’s a new lease on life. to make Potsdam a more vibrant downtown community, make Potsdam a destination for the north country,” Mayor Reinhold Tischler said, “make it really a much better place to work in, to live in, and to play in.”
“Potsdam’s going to look very different in five years or so than it does today,” Hanss said. “It’s a marvelous thing.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.