Fog early, then mostly cloudy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday starts out foggy throughout the tri-county area.
One of the counties, Jefferson, has a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.
It will be mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the low 70s.
Friday starts out in the 40s and it will stay cool all day.
It will be mostly cloudy with skies clearing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Saturday.
Showers are likely Sunday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.
It will be in the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine both days.
It will be mostly sunny and 73 on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.