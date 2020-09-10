Food distribution in Clayton Friday

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - More milk and food will be handed out in Clayton on Friday.
The food will be distributed at Cerow Recreation Park beginning at 10 a.m.
More than 21,000 pounds of food will be handed out at the drive-through event.
There will be 360 boxes each of meat, produce, and dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products.
Each vehicle will receive one of each of the boxes while supplies last.
People have to stay in their cars while the food is loaded into their trunks for them.
