Gillibrand blasts proposed GOP COVID relief package

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand hosted a video press conference Wednesday afternoon to advocate for more COVID relief.
Gillibrand says the package that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing through Congress does more to protect large corporations than state and local governments.
She also says it fails to address the emergency paid leave provision and ignores the growing hunger, housing, and child care crises.
“The fact that this bill prioritizes blanket liability for corporations over the health and safety of working people who are keeping this country running is insulting,” Gillibrand said. “If we don’t prioritize getting people the relief they need now, things will continue to get worse.”
Gillibrand says she hopes pressure from other senators can help push for changes in the relief bill.
The package is expected to be voted on later this week.
