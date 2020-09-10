James A. Kirby, 53, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - James A. Kirby, Adams passed away on Tuesday, September 8th after being stricken at his home He was 53 years old.
He was born on January 22, 1967 in Watertown, NY the son to the late Michael and Bertha Gamble Kirby.
James enjoyed watching dirt track racing and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving are his son, Justin Kirby, Watertown; daughter, Ashley (Adrean Carnegie) Kirby, Glen Park; 2 grandchildren, Jalyssa Kirby, Hunter Carnegie, sister, Mary (Rick Dusckas) Kirby, Watertown; nephew, Shawn Kirby, niece, Cortney Dusckas and a great-niece McKenna Kirby.
A private burial will be held in the Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.