Lasagna, fried dough and more: cooking underway for Saturday’s Bravo to Go

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time in its 36 year history, Watertown’s Italian American Civic Association is unable to hold its annual Bravo Italiano Festival because of COVID-19.
However, the group is making sure people can still enjoy the festival’s main draw - the Italian food.
Association members are gearing up for Bravo to Go this Saturday.
They’ll be selling take out-on Saturday.
Lasagna, sausage and meatball torpedoes and fried dough will be on the menu.
The fundraiser will help the Italian American Civic Association with its bills.
“We are doing this to keep the club open because it has been here for so many years and we don’t want to disappoint the Italian heritage and all the new members that don’t even have to be Italian that have joined the club - women and men that we want to have a place to come and enjoy themselves,” said Toni Manarina, Italian American Civic Association.
Takeout will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday or until sold out.
