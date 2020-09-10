Loretta Jean (Boprey) Cornell, 86, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Loretta Jean (Boprey) Cornell, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville are private, as per Loretta’s wishes, with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Loretta was born on July 13, 1934 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth (Walker) Boprey.
She worked for Richville Trucking and was a homemaker, caring for her husband and children.
Loretta married Jack Cornell on October 23, 1954 at the Baptist Church of Richville.
She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, knitting, tatting, and traveling. She also enjoyed being outdoors in her flower garden, snowmobiling, hunting with her family, and her cat “Baby”.
Loretta is survived by her husband Jack, her sons Steven Cornell and Randy Cornell, 3 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, and a great, great grandchild. She is predeceased by her parents, her son Jerry Cornell, and several siblings.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.