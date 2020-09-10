Mary Margo Hooper, 82, of Harrisville

Mary is survived by her five children, Dr. Robin Hooper and her partner, Cynthia Merrithew, of Rochester, NY, Bobbi Simons and her husband, Murray, of Hammond, NY, Harvey Hooper and his wife, Sarah, of Syracuse, NY, Jodi Hooper of Rochester, NY and Dorothy LaPlatney and her husband, John, of Ogdensburg, NY; fifteen grandchildren, Lori Mitchell, Katie Mitchell, Murray Simons, Devin Simons, Tristan Simons, Mariah Simons, Marinah Simons, Meredith Hooper, Joel Hooper, Matthew Tarolli, Chris Tarolli, Nick Tarolli, Samuel Hooper, Madison Scott and Bailey LaPlatney; seven great grandchildren, Max Myers, Magnus Myers, Harrison Torre, Graham Simons, Hudson Simons, Nora Scott and Jameson Scott; two siblings, Kevin Ward of Kansas and Roberta Belcher of Adams, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a grandson, Brian Mitchell; her husband, Robert Hooper and siblings, James Ward, Thomas Ward, Carl Ward, Ralph Ward and Edward Ward. Mary was born on March 14, 1938, in Carthage, NY the daughter of James and Mary (Holmes) Ward. She graduated from Carthage Central School. Mary married Robert R. Hooper on January 21, 1961 in Harrisville, NY. He predeceased her on October 21, 2019. Mary was a homemaker most of her life. Mary enjoyed gardening, her flowers, keeping up on current events, watching the Price is Right and basketball – especially the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, listening to country music and Kenny Rogers.