Number of events coming up at Watertown’s Zoo New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zoo New York at Watertown’s Thompson Park is gearing up for 3 events.
Zoo Executive Director Larry Sorel appeared on 7 News and Noon on Thursday to talk about them. Watch his interview above.
The first event will be held September 19. It’s called Seasons Change and it’s a day people can learn about creatures that migrate, traveling long distances. To show appreciation for all the truck drivers who travel long distances to haul goods, admission for truck drivers will be free that day.
The zoo’s Harvest Fest will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on October 3. Because beer will be available, only those 21 year old or older can attend – unless they’re your designated driver.
Boo at the Zoo will be October 17-18 and October 24-25. Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time so the zoo can manage the number of people there at any one time.
You can find out more at nyszoo.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.