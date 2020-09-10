Police: no link between 3 suspicious vehicle fires in Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police say there’s no link between three recent suspicious vehicle fires in Norwood.
However, all three remain under investigation.
A pickup truck on Pine Street was damaged by fire the morning of August 1.
That night, a dump truck on Mechanic Street was found ablaze.
And last Friday, a Chevy Blazer struck by fire.
State police said it has been determined the fires are not linked.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police or Norwood police.
