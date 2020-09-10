4 possible tenants show interest in moving next to YMCA’s project

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Who wants to move in next to the YMCA’s new project in downtown Watertown? A handful of businesses.
The former call center building is currently owned by the Jefferson County Industrial Development agency, or JCIDA.
It has an agreement for much of it to be sold to the Watertown Family YMCA for its aquatics and community center, a project still needing funding, but is moving forward.
Another 14,000 square feet is available.
JCIDA Chief Executive Officer Don Alexander says around 4 possible tenants are showing interest and they all are interested in being next to the new Y.
“We would try to find something that lends itself to having those two in the same proximity,” he said.
Alexander declined to say what businesses are interested.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.