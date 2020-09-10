Rick Carlisle’s long career with the Mavericks

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rick Carlisle was in Ogdensburg this past Saturday as his family donated money to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club.
The Lisbon native is the third-longest tenured coach with one team. He’s been in Dallas since 2008.
Carlisle has had a great coaching career in the NBA. The current coach of the Dallas Mavericks also had stops with Indiana and Detroit, amassing close to 800 wins along the way.
This season was unusual to say the least, all the teams in the postseason in Orlando in a so-called bubble because of COVID-19.
It was an interesting experience, one Carlisle feels the NBA was able to pull off.
Carlisle talks about that experience in the video, as well as his team’s prospects as it’s led by 21-year-old sensation Luka Dončić.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.