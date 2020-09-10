Ship stalls, navigation suspended in St. Lawrence Seaway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A ship lost power just west of Eisenhower Lock Thursday, causing navigation on the St. Lawrence Seaway to be suspended.
The Federal EMS was stuck in the shipping channel all day. Seaway officials said the vessel lost main propulsion, but did not run aground.
There were no injuries, no pollution and no leaks, but it’s a problem for other ships.
“It would be risky to try to get someone through there I would think,” said Donald Lucas, Musky Magic Charter owner.
In fact, no other ships were being allowed through the channel on Thursday. The ship’s superstructure can be seen from the Massena Intake Boat Launch.
It didn’t happen in the best of places. The channel is narrow there and it’s just a short distance from the Eisenhower Locks
A person living nearby said he heard the anchor chains go down just before 6 a.m. Thursday and there the ship sat. Not a good feeling for the ship’s captain.
“Just the safety of the ship. That would be his first concern,” said Lucas.
Crew members nodded their heads when asked if the problem is very hard to fix.
At 2 p.m., divers prepared to go have a look. The ship sits high in the water, indicating it carries no or very little cargo.
Meanwhile, a handful of other ships are waiting to get their cargo through the locks.
This is a time of year when shipping usually picks up on the seaway. Shippers are eager to get their loads out before the cold sets in.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.