Teachers make 1st day fun at Watertown’s North Elementary

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some students are back in class for one of the north country’s largest school districts.
Thursday was day one of in-person classes for the Watertown City School District.
At North Elementary, teachers welcomed students back as buses arrived and parents dropped off their kids.
Teachers were so excited to see students back in person, they did a little extra decorating.
An inflatable tube man named Windy was placed in front of the school to welcome the kids.
Teachers say they wanted to create a fun environment and give the kids something to smile about as they head back to class.
“You know we just wanted them to come to school and not be afraid and see some fun things,” library medial specialist Nicole Stratton said. “You know, when they walk in they have a smile on their face even though we can’t see it with their masks and hopefully they know we all have smiles on our faces, too.”
Watertown students have in-person classes two days a week with three days of independent online learning.
