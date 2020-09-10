Tri-county region reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties Thursday.
In St. Lawrence County, 1 new case was confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 301.
Officials said 17 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 280 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 48,759 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County announced 1 new case on Thursday.
No one is hospitalized; 7 people are in mandatory isolation and 29 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 246 positive cases and performed 17,655 tests.
The county says 238 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Thursday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.