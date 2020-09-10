Virginia Stats, 91, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Virginia Stats, 91, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Virginia was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richotte (Abigail). Virginia was the devoted partner to Walter Brady for many years and formerly the wife to Alan Stats. Virginia had a great passion for her pets (cats and dogs). She also was an avid snow skier at many ski areas including Greek Peak where she was a ski patrol member. In addition, Virginia was a school bus driver for 30 years.