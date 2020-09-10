Yellow Day raises awareness of suicide prevention

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a bright and bold way to bring awareness to suicide.
Jenna Ellinger is from the Victims Assistance Center. She says today (Thursday, September 10) is Yellow Day, which is also World Suicide Prevention Day. People are encouraged to wear yellow.
You can watch her 7 New This Morning interview in the video above.
Ellinger says suicide is particularly a problem among youths and young adults. It’s the leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10 and 34.
People can find resources available for suicide prevention by following the hashtag #yourstorymatters and on the Regional Child Fatality Review Team Facebook page.
