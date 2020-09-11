Alleged sexual contact during massage leads to charges

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam resident is accused of subjecting someone to sexual contact during a massage at a nail salon.
Potsdam village police say 51-year-old Dung Nguyen, an employee of Top Nails Salon in Potsdam, allegedly had sexual contact without the victim’s consent during a massage on Monday.
Nguyen was charged with forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse.
Nguyen was ticketed and released to appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.
