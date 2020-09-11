Beautiful on Saturday

7 News This Evening Weather
By Kris Hudson | September 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 6:39 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High pressure has built into the north country which is keeping us clear and cool.

Tomorrow our temperatures will top out in the lower to mid-70s, but tonight it will be chilly with lows in the 40s and upper 30s.

Things will start to change heading into Sunday as a low pressure system starts to move through. This will bring windy conditions and a few thunderstorms for Sunday.

Next week looks like it will be mainly dry with mostly below average temperatures.

