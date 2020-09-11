Beautiful on Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High pressure has built into the north country which is keeping us clear and cool.
Tomorrow our temperatures will top out in the lower to mid-70s, but tonight it will be chilly with lows in the 40s and upper 30s.
Things will start to change heading into Sunday as a low pressure system starts to move through. This will bring windy conditions and a few thunderstorms for Sunday.
Next week looks like it will be mainly dry with mostly below average temperatures.
