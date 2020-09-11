Betty J. Deleel, 84, of Massena

Betty was born on April 9, 1936, in Massena, the daughter of Richard and Mabel (Empey) Kellison. She was a graduate of Massena High School. Betty married Donald Deleel on January 2, 1954 at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville. She stayed at home to raise their children while they were little. Later she worked at P & C as a cashier, retiring after several years. Betty was an avid garage saler and couponer. She would do word search puzzles for hours on end. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around the holidays when the entire family was together.