Clarkson remembers alumni who died on 9/11

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the local community, gathered at the Potsdam campus' World Trade Center Memorial Sculpture on Friday.
Four Clarkson alumni were among those who died in the World Trade Center attacks: Mark Rasweiler ’70, Richard O’Connor ’75, Paul Hughes ’85 and Peter Klein ’87.
Nearly 3,000 people died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The World Trade Center Memorial was installed at Clarkson in the summer of 2005 and dedicated on October 13 of that year.
The steel in the sculpture is from the World Trade Center and was obtained by Michael Bielawa, a 1985 Clarkson graduate who worked on the 9/11 cleanup efforts.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.