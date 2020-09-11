Cool, with decreasing clouds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a chilly, but fairly average start to the day for this time of year. We’re just not used to it.
Temperatures were mostly in the 50s to start and it’s not likely to warm up much past the mid-60s.
Skies start cloudy but will end up mostly sunny by afternoon.
It will be an even chillier morning Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most and in the 30s for some.
Saturday will end up mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Rain is likely off and on Sunday. Highs will be around 70.
There will be sunshine for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday. It will be in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.
