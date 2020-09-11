David P. Hagan, 84, formerly of Black River

Born June 25, 1936 in Lowville, NY, son of Powers G. and Marion Campbell Hagan, he graduated from Philadelphia High School in 1954. Before entering the U.S. Army, he attended Le Moyne College in Syracuse. He served with the Sixth Armored Cavalry Regiment in Germany from 1955 through 1956. He later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant.