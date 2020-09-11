Engine repaired, Federal EMS moored at Eisenhower Lock

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A vessel that was stranded in the St. Lawrence Seaway shipping channel near Massena has moved downstream under its own power.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the Federal EMS was moored at Eisenhower Lock Thursday night. Divers are expected to survey the bottom of the vessel Friday morning for any damage.
The 656-foot bulk carrier was heading toward Eisenhower Lock on its way to Montreal Thursday when its engine failed. The vessel drifted in the narrow channel and touched bottom.
The Federal EMS anchored in place while its engines were repaired.
The Coast Guard said no injuries, flooding, or pollution have been reported.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
