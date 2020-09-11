Fort Drum commemorates 9/11 in scaled-back ceremony

Members of the Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services commemorated the 19th anniversary of 9/11 on Friday. (Source: Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
By 7 News Staff | September 11, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 1:12 PM

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a scaled-down version of the usual ceremony, members of the Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services commemorated the 19th anniversary of 9/11 on Friday.

The ceremony is usually held with a large crowd outside, but this was inside Clark Hall with a small gathering of community members.

The event was moved due to road paving near the 9/11 Memorial and attendance was scaled back because of COVID-19.

A bell tolled four times during the ceremony, each corresponding to the crash of an airliner during the terrorist attack and each followed by a moment of silence.

