Fort Drum commemorates 9/11 in scaled-back ceremony

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a scaled-down version of the usual ceremony, members of the Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services commemorated the 19th anniversary of 9/11 on Friday.
The ceremony is usually held with a large crowd outside, but this was inside Clark Hall with a small gathering of community members.
The event was moved due to road paving near the 9/11 Memorial and attendance was scaled back because of COVID-19.
A bell tolled four times during the ceremony, each corresponding to the crash of an airliner during the terrorist attack and each followed by a moment of silence.
