Friday Sports: Tough decisions ahead as high school sports teams decide to resume fall sports seasons

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Wednesday night, high risk fall sports football, volleyball and cheer learned that their seasons would be pushed back to March of 2021.
Friday another decision was made. This one from Section 3 regarding moderate and low risk sports and whether they would be able to start on September 21st as scheduled.
Friday afternoon, the Section 3 executive committee announced the go ahead for low and moderate risk sports for the 2020 fall sports season, which is set to kick off September 21st.
In a press release, executive director John Rathbun said 97 of the 104 schools in the section responded to a survey sent out and 58% indicated they were ready to play fall sports while 42% were in favor of a delay in the fall season until after January of 2021.
It was a vote that surprised Watertown Athletic Director George Emrich.
“We thought that the vote would go the other way around, we thought that more schools would be a little bit cautious and think of the student’s safety before the start of the season," said Emrich.
Now, individual schools along with leagues like the Frontier League must get together to decide whether they are ready or feel comfortable proceeding with a fall season for those low and moderate risks sports that they offer in the fall.
“Watertown hasn’t made a decision about it yet. The superintendents from the Frontier League met this afternoon and we’re gonna work together for what’s best for all the students in the Frontier League. So probably early next week a decision will be made in conjunction with all the schools and with the Frontier League and it’s executive counsel,” said Emrich.
Also announced Friday, Section 10, which includes teams mainly from St. Lawrence County, announced that they had met as well to discuss a fall sports season for low and moderate risk sports and say they plan to have a decision on their course of action by Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.