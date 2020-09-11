Gary E. Woods, 77, of Star Lake

Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Calling hours will be on Friday, September 18th from 12 to 2PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Hubert’s Church on Lake Road at 3:00PM on September 18th. Due to COVID restrictions, the number of people at Gary’s calling hours and the funeral mass will be limited. Because of this, the family would like to invite anyone who would like to pay their condolences, to stop by the house (10 Shelton Crest Drive in Star Lake) during the week prior to the service. Condolences may also be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.