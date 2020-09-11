Gary E. Woods, 77, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gary E. Woods, age 77, of Star Lake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 10, 2020.
Gary was born on April 30, 1943 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Fred and Leona (Clement) Woods. He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1962 and then went on to attend SUNY Brockport for a year.
Gary married his childhood sweetheart Charlotte LaRose on April 4, 1964 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake. He worked at the Newton Falls Paper Mill for 36 years, retiring in 2000. Gary was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Bear Mountain Hunting Club in Cranberry Lake. He enjoyed bowling, softball and hunting, but LOVED playing golf.
Surviving is his wife, Charlotte; a daughter and her husband, Wendy and Gordon Burr of Chesapeake, VA; two sons and their wives, Darren and Bonnie Woods of New Hartford, NY and Craig and Jessica Woods of Gouverneur; five grandchildren, Shawn Burr (wife Eli Burr), Kayla Burr (partner Randall Lewis), Jake Woods, Lauren Frank and Madeline Frank and one great granddaughter, Leila Rose Burr.
Gary is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Fred “Bub” Woods Jr.
Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Calling hours will be on Friday, September 18th from 12 to 2PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Hubert’s Church on Lake Road at 3:00PM on September 18th. Due to COVID restrictions, the number of people at Gary’s calling hours and the funeral mass will be limited. Because of this, the family would like to invite anyone who would like to pay their condolences, to stop by the house (10 Shelton Crest Drive in Star Lake) during the week prior to the service. Condolences may also be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Gary’s memory to various youth golf programs in care of Charlotte Woods at PO Box 396 Star Lake NY 13690, the Star Lake Rescue Squad, or St. Lawrence County Hospice.
